Support from local corporates helps Men on the Side of the Road retain opportunities for its members

Over the last 4 months, Capricorn Group and Bank Windhoek provided financial support of N$141,000 to Men on the Side of the Road (MSR), to assist them in recruiting unemployed individuals and providing them with life skills training, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

The organisation provides men sitting on the side of the road an opportunity to improve their skills and a chance in the job market, contributing to the reduction of the Namibian unemployment rate.

However, due to Covid-19 challenges, the organisation was not being able to send members for vocational training as training institutions were closed and a decline in funding had a knock-on effect, resulting in many MSR members remaining unemployed.

Despite these challenges, 18 members were registered with Namcol to re-write their Grade 12 examinations. A further five members were registered with Women at Work for hospitality training, one more with COSDEF for graphic design and another 10 for basic computer training.

55 MRS members held jobs between April to September, of which 53 were temporary placements and two full-time positions.

“MSR placed me in a restaurant where I worked as a chef. After the restaurant closed, the MSR office helped me find a job placement again at one of the mines. Currently, I am employed as a security guard and a driver for the crew. I am grateful for the support and assistance from MSR,” said Martha Apollus, an MSR member.

The organisation currently has a member base of 1,736 people of which 259 are members registered in Swakopmund and recently expanded its scope to include all unemployed people, including women.

“Change doesn’t happen overnight but initiating it can happen in a second. It is up to us to catalyse these opportunities so that we can make an impact during such trying times.” Marlize Horn, Executive Officer: Brand & Corporate Affairs at Capricorn said.Individuals, groups or organisations wishing to support this cause can contact Crystal Beukes, CEO of MSR at 0812406368 or email [email protected]

Membership training in Swakopmund: Members attend a course on life skills and money management training.