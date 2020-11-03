German government supports the implementation of COVID-19 safety measures at a school and educational centre in Gobabis

The Light for the Children Foundation, which is situated in Gobabis recently received a donation of N$180,000, for the implementation of safety measures at its school and educational centre in accordance with COVID-19 regulations, from the German Embassy.

The funds were used to purchase items and material to ensure the continuation of the valuable work of the foundation in assisting vulnerable children and community members, according to a statement released recently.

The Foundation also purchased hands free thermometers, masks and sanitizers, as well as paint and COVID-19 display material for social distancing demarcation. To avoid the multiple use of educational material by all the learners, the Foundation purchased projectors and screens for all eight classes to ensure a safe learning environment, while some of the classrooms were modified to allow the recommended air circulation.

Learners at the pre-school run by the Foundation mostly come from disadvantaged backgrounds and are most severely impacted by the effects of the pandemic. The Foundation also has a soup kitchen, where some of the learners receive their only meal for the day and this is why they also purchased nutritional supplements to offer with the daily meal they distribute, to ensure that the community members and children stay healthy in these difficult times.

The Foundation is Managed by Pastor Henk Olwage and with the help of his staff, the well-being of an average of 300 children and community members of the Canaan informal settlement tin Gobabis are their first priority.

Early childhood education by trained personnel is the main task of the Foundation and a daily meal program is offered, which not only benefits the children, but also feeds some of the neediest people of the community.