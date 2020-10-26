Select Page

Rand Merchant Bank to don a refreshed look

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) recently announced an investment in its brand to align with its evolved business strategy and a rapidly advancing digital business environment.

Part of the change in the brand was the logo from a standing lion holding a key icon of the lion’s head.

RMB Chief Executive Officer James Formby said a lot has happened since their last brand refresh in 2006, both in terms of operating strategy and the business environment in general.

“The latest investment in our brand reflects these changes, ensuring that the RMB brand remains relevant, modern and distinctive in the broader African market and with our growing client base,” Formby said.

The new RMB brand will be rolled out in a phased approach starting this month.

 

