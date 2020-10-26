Select Page

DREAMS Ambassadors instrumental in expanding HIV education from 21,000 to 64,000 prospects

Posted by | Nov 2, 2020 |

DREAMS Ambassadors instrumental in expanding HIV education from 21,000 to 64,000 prospects

The first group of young women to complete the DREAMS Ambassadors programme on HIV prevention, containment and lifestyle management, has just graduated. From here on, the ambassadors will mobilize and support participation in the programme in their respective communities in Windhoek, Katima, Onandjokwe, Omuthiya and Tsumeb.

The acronym DREAMS is derived from Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored, and Safe. The programme is funded by the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and supported by the Peace Corps. Funding for this programme now amounts to US$20 million per year. It was increased substantially during this year.

As part of the DREAMS programme, adolescent girls and young women between the ages 10 and 24, together with their parents, caregivers and live-in partners are educated in reproductive health, prevention of gender violence, and basic entrepreneurship. The focus is on the prevention of new HIV infections.

Last week Friday, the first 32 programme participants received their graduation certificates from the US Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Jessica Long.

“I am proud to see so many dedicated and motivated young women here today and I am confident that this programme is yet another important milestone on the way to an AIDS-free generation in Namibia,” said Long at the ceremony.

Following the increase in funding, the programme has been extended from five to nine districts and the immediate goal is to triple the number of girls and young women reached from 21,000 to 64,000 over the next year.

The DREAMS programme is implemented by Project HOPE Namibia in the Khomas, Oshikoto and Zambezi regions, and by ACHIEVE/PACT in the Oshana and Kavango East regions.

 

Deputy Chief of Mission in in the US Embassy, Jessica Long (second from left) presents a certificate to DREAMS Ambassador Emilia Phillipus from the Oshikoto Region, with Project Hope Namibia Country Director Rosalia Indongo on the right.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

School girls from Omaheke region receive sanitary wear

School girls from Omaheke region receive sanitary wear

11 October 2018

Lutherans gather in Windhoek for 500th anniversary of the Reformation

Lutherans gather in Windhoek for 500th anniversary of the Reformation

31 May 2017

Katima orphans finally get a place to call home

Katima orphans finally get a place to call home

18 July 2018

New seamstresses qualify with training by NGO’s CHANGE project

New seamstresses qualify with training by NGO’s CHANGE project

30 November 2017