UN World Tourism Organisation Secretary General lands in Namibia

The Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili arrived in the country for an official 3-day visit, on Sunday.

The visit is to strengthen the tourism revival strategy and to pay tribute to the local efforts so far to save livelihoods and jobs.

This is Pololikashvili’s first visit to Namibia or to any Sub-Sahara African country sinc the beginning of the lockdowns that decimated the tourism industry.

At his arrival at Hosea Kutako International Airport, he commented that at the moment it is difficult to gauge when the global tourism market will reawaken from the impact of the lockdowns, urging countries instead to focus on domestic travel.

During his visit, the Secretary General will be the guest speaker at the official opening of the Namibian Tourism Expo.

The SG and his four-person delegation will also visit the World Heritage site of Sossusvlei in the Namib.

The visiting delegation was received at Hosea Kutako Airport by the Executive Director in the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Teofilus Nghitila as well as the Namibian Ambassador to France, Albertus Aochamub, among other officials.