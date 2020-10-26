Brave Warriors to commence with camp ahead of back-to-back clashes with Mali in AfCON qualifiers

Brave Warriors interim Coach Bobby Samaria this week announced 40 players who will commence with training in preparation for the back to back matches against Mali in November for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

The players will report for a bio-bubble camp between 2 to 10 November, before the travelling squad is announced for the 13 November clash in Bamako.

The training squad consists of: Loyd Kazapua, Virgil Vries, Edward Maova, Ratanda Mbazuvara,Jonas Mateus,Ryan Nyambe,Ananias Gebhardt,Riaan Hanamub,Ivan Kamberipa,Emilio Martin,Vitapi Ngaruka, Larry Horaeb,Approcius Petrus,Gregory Aukumeb, Erasmus Ikeinge, Rehabeam Mbango, Brendon Neibeb, Kleophas Nuukushu, Denzil Haoseb, Petrus Shitembi, Deon Hotto,Batista Wangu Gomes, Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Obrey Omseb, Wendell Rudath, Gustav Isaack, lewellyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi , Marcel Papama, Willy Stephanus , Alfeus Handura, Wesley Katjiteo, Peter Shalulile, Benson Shilongo,Elmo Kambindu, Hendrik Somaeb, Panduleni Nekundi and Salomon Omseb.

The return leg is set for 17 November at 17h00 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium. Due to Covid -19 regulations, no spectators will be allowed in the venue.

Namibia are in Group A with Guinea, Mali and Chad for the race to 2021 AFCON finals.