Geingob inaugurates new state-of-the-art Namibia Police Forensic Institute

Posted by | Oct 30, 2020 |

The President H.E Dr Hage Geingob officially inaugurated a N$346 million state-of-the-art forensic institute in Eros, Windhoek this week to aid the judicial system to solve cases requiring forensic evidence.

The facility is expected to provide effective service delivery in DNA analysis, Chemistry, Physics and Questioned Documents at a required international standard; and optimal support to the criminal justice system.

“It is crucial that our police force is not only provided with access to the latest technology, crime fighting methods but is also represented by highly professional officers that are of impeccable character and conduct,” Geingob said.

Geingob further noted with concern that over the past two decades, the country has experienced gruesome murders, mainly perpetrated against women, adding that government will ensure that perpetrators of such heinous crimes are brought to book.

“In this connection, forensic science is essential to enable law enforcement to either prevent or solve these crimes. We are committed to investing the required resources for the success of investigating, combatting, and deterring dangerous criminals that threaten the societal values of our country,” he said.

 

 

 

President H.E Dr Hage Geingob at the inauguration with some staff members of the Namibian Police Forensic Institute and government officials.

