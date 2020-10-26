First beneficiary of MTC’s Rural Schools Project gets four new classrooms

Learners of Sinzogoro Combined School in Kavango West waved goodbye to mornings of being taught in tents when digital enabler, MTC handed over four new classrooms this week.

The donation is part of the MTC Rural Schools Project, which allows government to partner with rural schools, with the objective of either building new classrooms or renovating existing classrooms to ensure that these learners study in a protected and conducive environment.

Sinzogoro Combined School, Principal, Joseph Sikongo lauded MTC for the donation. “I’m a happy man today and the school shares the same sentiments.”

The school had lost four classrooms late last year to a blaze.

“All was lost and it was a sad moment for us and learning was almost impossible. Despite the challenges, we held hands together to seek solutions and this was when the line ministry provided us with tents. Blessings indeed, you [MTC] healed the wounds in our struggle of education,” he added.

Launched in July this year, the project identified the Sinzogoro Combined School in Kavango West to be the first beneficiary of the project alongside Okondaune Primary School in the Kunene Region which is to be launched soon.

Well aware for the status quo and the dire assistance the education fraternity needs, MTC Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Tim Ekandjo said the company stands united in the vision of ensuring that every child is taught under a decent classroom, and this project aims to support that vision.

“When we launched this project, we said we will go in rural areas to build classrooms. We will go in there to make sure that our children do not get taught in tents or under trees. We will not meet government halfway, but we will go all the way to make sure the future of our children is safe,” said Ekandjo.

Education deputy minister, Faustina Caley highlighted the importance of corporate collaborations in meeting the vast needs of education.

“What gives us hope is the fact that our clarion call to Friends of Education to help us mitigate some of these challenges is receiving the attention it deserves, and today’s occasion, in which a corporate entity like MTC has constructed classrooms, bears testimony to that call. MTC Namibia has spent their resources here at Sinzorogo Combined School to construct this physical infrastructure. As a matter of fact, these physical infrastructures are needed in advancing quality education at this school in particular and at all our schools across the country,” said Caley.

The optimistic deputy minister amplified that this genuine contribution will go a long way in mitigating the challenges the school has faced after the burning down of the school’s classrooms.