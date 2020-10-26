Cancer survivor raises fun for CAN through Pink Ribbon Walk

The Cancer Association received N$5250 donation from Mauriza Fredericks, who started the ‘Pink Ribbon Walk’, that took place on 17 October, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The initiative began as an invitation for a group of friends to take a casual walk in support of breast cancer awareness last week, and it turned into a community of 210 participants.

Fredricks, who has been cancer free for eight years now said it was truly humbling to see such a great number of people turning up, but also a sad reminder of how many walkers and runners were affected by breast cancer.

“The Pink Ribbon has been a powerful symbol for millions of people affected by the disease around the world and although more people are surviving due to early detection and quality specialised treatment, the reality is that every 10 minutes, someone new is diagnosed with breast cancer,” she emphasised.

Furthermore, she said this disease has become part of her life story and she is determined to continue to raise awareness of its devastating impact on our everyday lives and finances but also an adapting to life after treatment.

“I am therefore determined to make my second chance to life count for something significant and excited to see where this new journey leads me,” she concluded.

Meke Namindo, Founder of Mekenificent Wellness Centre, Mauriza Fredericks, Breast Cancer Survivor and Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia.