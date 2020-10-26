Select Page

Cooperation agreement with Japan prepares road for athletes at next year’s Tokyo Olympics

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games has created a unique opportunity for Namibia to build on its bilateral relations with Japan through sport.

This week, the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Japanese government, which will form the basis for cooperation for next year’s Olympic Games as well as the Paralympic Games.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the Japanese Government by the Ambassador, HE Hideaki Harada and on behalf of the Namibian Government by the Minister, Hon Agnes Tjongarero.

The memorandum’s intention is to build on the good existing relations between Namibia and Japan, using the power of sport as a vehicle.

 

 

The Japanese Ambassador, HE Hideaki Haraka (right) and the Namibian Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Hon Agnes Tjongarero signing a Memorandum of Cooperation to build on the good relationship with Japan through sport.

 

