Ministers to deliberate on the implementation of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan 2020-30 and the SADC Vision 2050

SADC ministers responsible for energy and water will deliberate on the implementation of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan 2020-30 and the SADC Vision 2050 particularly programmes for infrastructure development of the two sectors on 30 October virtually and chaired by Mozambique.

In the energy sector, the deliberations will focus on security of energy supply, energy infrastructure development, progress on targets from the previous ministerial meeting decisions.

The ministerial meeting will among others, review the initiatives aimed to support implementation of the regional power programmes and projects, petroleum and gas subprogrammes, promotion of new and renewable energy sources and energy efficiency issues, and the status on the establishment of energy regulators and modalities of strengthening the Regional Energy Regulators Association.

The ministers will also review progress on the directives from the Council of Ministers on regional gas sub-programme and the ongoing regional infrastructure development initiatives in support of the regional integration.

They will further discuss and review the draft agreement amending the SADC Protocol on Energy of 1996; and consider the revised Regional Energy Access and Strategic Action Plan that aims to increase access to energy sources.

In the water sector, the Ministers will review progress on the implementation of the Groundwater Management Programme; the Climate Resilient Infrastructure Development Facility supported projects and receive updates on the Development of the Fifth Water Regional Strategic Action Plan.

They will also deliberate on Cross-cutting issues such as Water, Energy and Food Security Nexus Programme, and consider outcomes of assessments by the Energy/Power and Water Sectors of the impact of COVID-19.

Ahead of the meeting, the SADC Senior Officials responsible for energy and water held their meeting on 26 and 27 October to clear documents and consider issues for deliberation by the ministers.

