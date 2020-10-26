Desert Classic to tee off in December

The Nedbank Desert Classic golf event is set to take place at the Rossmund Golf Course, in Swakopmund on 28 and 29 December. Nedbank Namibia has once again committed N$110,000 towards hosting the event.

JG van Graan, Nedbank Namibia’s Chief Financial Officer, said that with the success of last year’s event, Nedbank is excited to once again be part of the golf event.

“The Nedbank Desert Classic event usually draws some of the top golf players in Namibia and our aim is to present them with a world class experience when they step onto the Rossmund Golf Course in December.”

Dan Zwiebel of DZ Golf says the Nedbank Desert Classic will follow a betterball stableford format with a scramble drive.

“The field can accommodate 72 teams, and these will be allocated on a first come first served basis,” said Zwiebel. “Interested teams are welcome to contact me directly at [email protected],” he said.

Entry fees will once again be N$1000 per player and will include both green and competition fees, as well as top-notch welcoming gifts, halfway house treats for both golfing days and a prize giving lunch for all participants. Entries close on 20 December.

Meanwhile, the Nedbank Desert Classic provides the perfect backdrop to end off both an engaging year and month for Nedbank Namibia in Swakopmund, considering the fact that the bank will also host the Nedbank Desert Dash on 11 and 12 December, as well as the Nedbank Swakopmund Food Festival on 18 and 19 December at the coastal town.