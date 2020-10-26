Select Page

New offering from Bank Windhoek set to ignite patriotism amid crisis

Posted by | Oct 27, 2020 |

Bank Windhoek this week announced the launch of the bank’s swipe campaign, named; ‘Get Local #GoBeyond’, aimed at stimulating patriotism in light of the global pandemic challenges.

“The primary purpose is to uplift Namibian brands by encouraging more card transactions to buy local brands and support local businesses, using Bank Windhoek’s Visa Debit and Credit Cards,” said ‘s Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

The campaign’s objective is to reinforce Bank Windhoek as a Namibian relationship-driven financial institution with great local pride. “Home is where the heart is, and Namibia is our home. Bank Windhoek is dedicated to progress in everything we do, giving customers the power of convenience and trust,” Pack added.

The campaign has competition elements worth N$200,000. Participants can look out for these competitions on Bank Windhoek’s website and social media platforms.

The winners will be required to donate 10% of their prize money to charity, selecting from a list provided by the Bank. In other words, explained Pack, a N$10,000 cash prize winner would have to donate N$1,000, leaving the winner with a cash prize of N$9,000. “This initiative will allow winners to be part of the spirit of uplifting fellow Namibians.”

‘The #GoBeyond hashtag is a rallying cry for people to consciously consider the brands they purchase. Non-Bank Windhoek customers who wish to participate can apply for an account online to get behind the initiative.

“As a catalyst for sustainable opportunities and in the spirit of “ubuntu”, we can go beyond the call of duty and help each other through these challenging times,” concluded Pack.

 

