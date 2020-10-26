Government PROs urged to maximize the use of social media platforms in disseminating information

Government public relations Officer (PROs) have been urged to maximize their use of social media platforms in the dissemination of information, an official said.

The Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus said this while addressing the various government branches at an ongoing 4-day workshop that commenced on 26 October in Otjiwarongo.

The workshop which is being attended by PROs for local authorities and regional councils is aimed at reviewing the government communication policy, as well as come up with a government crisis communication plan.

Information is powerful power, therefore it should always be readily available so that it reaches a larger audience, she said.

“We are living in a digital world, so take advantage of social media, however, make sure that your platforms are appealing and effective in order to attract as much audience,” she added.

On the opening day of the workshop, the Deputy Minister was also presented with issues and challenges which hamper the performances of PROs functions.

The workshop which was organised by the Ministry of Information and Communication, the custodian of the government PRO forum will conclude on 29 October.