Select Page

Government sets hake, lobster fishing quotas for 2020/2021 season

Posted by | Oct 27, 2020 |

Government sets hake, lobster fishing quotas for 2020/2021 season

The government has endorsed that the rock lobster total allowance catch (TAC) be set at 180 Metric Tons (MT), while hake has been set 160,000 MT for the 2020/2021 fishing season, according to the Cabinet resolutions passed last week.

Namibia’s fishing season will commence from 1 November 2020 to 30 April 2021.

The TACs are based on recommendations from the fisheries scientists employed by the country’s ministry of fisheries and marine resources.

This fishing season will see the TAC for hake increase from 154,000 MT from last season, while rock lobsters remain the same.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Two-day online event to tackle smart-agri practices

Two-day online event to tackle smart-agri practices

2 October 2020

Scientists warn of probable armyworm outbreak during rain season

Scientists warn of probable armyworm outbreak during rain season

6 February 2018

Kuiseb Trading launches value addition products

Kuiseb Trading launches value addition products

25 March 2013

Namibian maize test positive for GMO

Namibian maize test positive for GMO

13 December 2013