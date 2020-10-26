Government sets hake, lobster fishing quotas for 2020/2021 season

The government has endorsed that the rock lobster total allowance catch (TAC) be set at 180 Metric Tons (MT), while hake has been set 160,000 MT for the 2020/2021 fishing season, according to the Cabinet resolutions passed last week.

Namibia’s fishing season will commence from 1 November 2020 to 30 April 2021.

The TACs are based on recommendations from the fisheries scientists employed by the country’s ministry of fisheries and marine resources.

This fishing season will see the TAC for hake increase from 154,000 MT from last season, while rock lobsters remain the same.