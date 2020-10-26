Select Page

New format for One Economy’s annual fundraiser – ticket sales and pledges

Oct 27, 2020

First Lady Monica Geingos’ annual fundraiser for her One Economy Foundation will this year be spread over three dates, starting early November, where thirty guests will be invited for each of the three events.

The gala dinners are scheduled for 04 and 19 November and 03 December. Guest of Honour at each dinner is the Founder and Chairperson of the One Economy Foundation, Madam Geingos.

Announcing the new format, the foundation said in a statement “The dinners will offer partners an opportunity to converse in meaningful dialogues with like-minded people, connect through networking and experience-sharing, and collaborate by strengthening partnerships and pledging to the One Economy Foundation’s programmes.”

The foundation said it has started a process of rebranding in line with its strategic direction and vision for the next five years. The new brand will be launched at the gala dinners.

First tier income is generated by ticket sales. Each spot at a dinner table costs N$1500. This is augmented by pledges made by the attending guests. The annual fundraiser is the main form of raising money for the foundation’s programmes.

Dinner places can be booked in advance at [email protected]

 

Sem Mandela Uutoni: Chief Executive of the One Economy Foundation.

 

