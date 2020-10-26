Geingob supports growth at home initiative – Markets 60 cattle to Meatco

Meatco, through its Livestock Production and Value Addition Department, procured 60 heads of cattle from the President HE, Dr Hage Geingob early this month.

According to Meatco, the President is an ardent farmer and has marketed his cattle via Meatco.

Local farmers are encouraged to support Meatco through animal marketing and contribute to the Growth at Home Strategy while fostering the meat marketing and processing entity to contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), create employment opportunities and value-addition efforts. We procured top-quality slaughter animals that were in good condition.

Through this marketing opportunity to Meatco, the President is legible to become a Meatco Producer. We have established a solid relationship with the President, therefore, it is guaranteed that the next time he wants to market cattle, we will be his preferred marketing slaughterhouse because he aspires to contribute to the beef-exporting industry.

We will be in constant contact with the President’s farm management and offer technical advice whenever possible to ensure the improvement of the farming practices while safeguarding delivery of cattle that are of Meatco’s standard.

Geingob is a commercial farmer in the northern part of the country.

Meatco meanwhile, encouraged all emerging commercial farmers to contact their offices in order to market their livestock for better prices and ultimately become Meatco Producers.