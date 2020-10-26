Cape fur seals deaths at Pelican Point breach 7000 mark

The number of dead cape fur seals discovered washed ashore the Pelican Point Beach in Walvis Bay has risen to more than 7,000 with the recent numbers inclusive of female adults, a Marine Biologist said this week.

According to Ocean Conservation Namibia (OCN) Marine Biologist, Naude Dryer, they have been seeing a lot more dead female adults than seal pups but the cause of death is still unknown.

“We are trying our best to find answers given the complex nature of the investigations where we do not even know what we are looking for,” he said.

Previously Dreyer said he suspected the seals are aborting because of different reasons which include toxins, diseases or starvation because fish might have moved far away from where the seals live.

He said the seals looked a bit thin and that could likely happen due to lack of food.

Meanwhile the organisation has opened a “Go Fund Me” page to raise money for investigations into what is causing the deaths. (Xinhua).

A recent photo of a colony of cape fur seals at the the Pelican Point Beach in Walvis Bay (photograph by Musa Carter)