Namibia Red Cross launches projects in response to COVID-19 and the Twaloloka fire incident in the Erongo Region

Namibia Red Cross has launched two projects in the Erongo Region which are primarily in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the fire accident that happened in Twaloloka, Walvis Bay.

Both projects are funded through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies through different funding facilities with a total value of N$3,507,264.

At the launch, Chairperson of the National Governing Board of the Namibia Red Cross, Dr. Rosa Persendt noted that although the launch is happening now, the Namibia Red Cross team has been on the ground supporting communities since the beginning of August this year.

“The Namibia Red Cross already supported the households affected by the fire accident in Twaloloka with 60 family tents and 155 family kits as immediate relief assistance. During this coming week, we will be distributing hygiene packs to 154 vulnerable individuals. We have mobilized and trained 10 community volunteers to be able to provide risk communication awareness on Covid-19, Gender-Based Violence, TB and HIV to community members. They have been active in the community of Walvis Bay since August this year,” said Dr. Persendt adding that, Namibia Red Cross also distributed hand wash stations and sanitizers to the Office of the Mayor for distribution where most needed.

As part of the Namibia Red Cross Covid-19 Response Plan, Dr. Persendt further stated Namibia Red Cross will support 1200 vulnerable households of Walvis Bay with cash payments of N$500 each in the coming two weeks, to be repeated to the same households for another two months.

“This is to allow selected households to take care of their most urgent needs, especially those related to food and hygiene. The total value of this specific support is N$1.8 million. Vulnerable households will be selected with support from the Office of the Governor; the Office of the Mayor; the Ministry of Health and Social Services; the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare; and the Walvis Bay Urban and Rural Constituency Offices,” Persendt said.

According to the Red Cross, all lists of vulnerable households received from the various stakeholders will be validated and assessed individually against Red Cross approved criteria and by a team made up of various stakeholders in order to ensure utmost transparency in the selection of the benefiting households.

Meanwhile, as standard Red Cross practice, Namibia Red Cross will implement a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation programme which will include assessment activities during and after the intervention.