Female journalists urged to enter African Women in Media Awards

The APO Group is calling all female journalist and bloggers, to enter for the second annual African Women in Media Award which will held on 2 to 3 December.

The deadline for entries is 31 October and finalist will be announced on 20 November, the online entry form is available at http://bit.ly/APOaward.

The awards will be bestowed to the winner at the 6th African Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Virtual Conference and Award, with the theme ‘Re-imagining Business and Rebuilding Better.’

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Chairman and Founder of APO Group said the launch of their inaugural award in 2019 was successful in putting a spotlight on the work of female journalist sharing the stories of women entrepreneurs in Africa. “We are proud to continue the APO Group African Women in Media Award as part of our commitment to supporting the development of journalism on the continent and we look forward to presenting this award with AWIEF in Johannesburg as we celebrate women in journalism and entrepreneurship,” she said.

Entries for APO Group African Women in Media Award must offer valuable insights into African female entrepreneurs while appealing to a global audience, women who are directly employed or freelancer, working in the continent of Africa who have produced a story that has been broadcast or published in English, French, Portuguese or Arabic in the form of a printed publication, a television feature, a radio story, a website or a blog whose primary audience is based in Africa.

All stories must be submitted in electronic format, for print media submissions must be scanned and uploaded, for radio stories must be uploaded on SoundCloud link, for a Website publication URL must be uploaded and for TV stories must be uploaded on YouTube, all this must be uploaded on the APO Group links.

The AWIEF’s prestigious annual event is a platform that sees global thought leaders, industry experts, policy makers, academics, development organisations and investors gather to dialogue, connect, network, share, collaborate and transact in a combined effort to boost Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem for women.