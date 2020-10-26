Select Page

More than 10,000 hectares of land sprayed to contain locust outbreak

Posted by | Oct 26, 2020 |

The government has so far sprayed about 10,532 hectares of land as part of efforts to control the African migratory locusts which have broken out in parts of the country, an agricultural official said last week.

According to Agriculture Ministry spokesperson Margaret Kalo, the spraying is moving swiftly and is on schedule.

“It is estimated that the affected area is 400,216 hectares, but the locusts keep moving. Aerial spraying is helping to contain the locusts we are on track and still spraying,” she said.

According to Kalo, Namibia is looking to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with neighboring countries experiencing a similar disaster while it has also deployed researchers from the University of Namibia to conduct surveys and assessing the behaviors and life cycle of the pests.

Namibia reported the second wave of the African migratory red locusts on 12 August (Xinhua).

 

