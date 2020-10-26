Lotterings from Gobabis crowned overall winners in Agra weaner championship

Cattle farmers, Frans Lottering and his wife, are the new weaner champions in the annual Agra Weaner Championship. The Lottering couple was also the best performers in the categories Heifers and Feedlot for the central region.

The other Feedlot category winners are Andre Carlile from Mariental and Hardus Breedt from Grootfontein. In the Feld Potential category, Pieter van Schalkwyk of Samehaling took the honours for the South, Japie Jacobs from Grootfontein for the North, and Mika Woker Wilkens from Windhoek for the central area.

The category Heifers was won by Nghilunda Farming in Mariental for the South, WS Kahiha from Grootfontein for the North and the Lottering couple for the central area.

Other top performers also recognised in the awards are Chris Labuschagne for Most Animals Bought, Pieter Ehlers for the Highest Average Purchase Price and FJ van Zyl for the Best Auction Points.

The winners were named last week at the 2020 awards gala at Arebbusch Lodge in Windhoek

In partnership with Agra, the championship is further sponsored by Bank Windhoek, Feedmaster, Sanlam and Santam. Smaller sponsors are AgriBank, Bayer, Hino Indongo, Indongo Toyota, MSD and MTC.

As a result of last year’s drought, a smaller number of animals came under the hammer this year but the average weaner weight increased by about 20kg. Prices this year were on average nearly 30% higher than last year.

Mr and Mrs Frans Lottering (right and centre) with Agra’s General Manager of Auctions and Key Accounts, Paul Klein on the left.