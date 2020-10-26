NAMPOL officers equipped with much needed knowledge of screening at the airports

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) hosted a one-week computer-based training for NAMPOL personnel deployed at Hosea Kutako International Airport and Eros Airport at the Namibia Institute of Public Administration (NIPAM) in Windhoek.

The training ran from 19 to 23 October 2020, for 50 NAMPOL members who are attached to the Aviation Security (AVSEC) at the two airports.

The training which took place is in line with the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the NAC and the Namibian Police Force in 2018 as well as on recommendation from the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) following their audit in February 2020.

NAC’s certified Aviation Security instructors Calista Goabas, Elizabeth Tobias, Bevan Malumbwa, Josef Muremi and Pinehas Ndengu facilitated and conducted the workshop.

“This training is aimed at equipping our frontline officers with the necessary techniques on detecting and handling of dangerous goods during security screening and I’m confident that, going forward, we can only get better at keeping our airport environment safe at all times. These are mandatory workshops to update and introduce our officers to the standard ways of screening,” said NAC CEO Bisey /Uirab.

Passengers and their carry-on baggage are screened to ensure prohibited items such as knives, firearms, incendiary devices, weapons, dangerous goods, explosives, and other dangerous items are not carried onto the aircraft.

Screening on international flights also ensures passengers do not take more than the allowed quantity of powders, liquids, aerosols and gels into the aircraft.