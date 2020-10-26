Namibia Scientific Society to host book launch of ‘Good morning, Namibia’

The Namibia Scientific Society is inviting the public to the book launch of ‘Good morning, Namibia’ written by by Erika von Wietersheim, on 29 October at 19:00 at The Village.

The Society has partnered with the Namibia Book Market to bring you this launch where the author will introduce the book and there will be discussion and sharing of experiences held, plus the book will be sold at a special price and can be signed.

In this biographical narrative, Erika von Wietersheim takes her audience back to the time between 1976 and Namibia’s Independence in March 1990. It is a story of a two fold emancipation, after her studies at the University of Cape Town, the young Namibian returns to her motherland to live with her husband Anton on the farm of her parents-in-law.

At the farm she is confronted with traditional apartheid structures and relationships. What can she do to change the existing situation and contribute to a more just society for the people on the farm and in the country? One answer is education.

She establishes a school on the farm, initially without any outside help and against official regulation. In this way, she comes into living contact with Namibian children, their parents and their culture and with time with important people of Namibia’s Independence movements like Hendrik Witbooi, Hage Geingob and Anton Lubowski.

Erika artfully interweaves the story of her life on the farm with political backgrounds and developments, gives her readers insight into the culture of the local Nama people, describes the ups and downs of everyday life on a farm and demonstrates that also among white Namibians there were serous endeavours to make Namibia a more just and self-determined society.