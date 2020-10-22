MultiChoice Group supports United Nation’s ‘Pause’ campaign

MultiChoice Group has reaffirmed its commitment to the United Nations’ efforts to fight coronavirus by continuing to support the global organisation’s ‘Pause’ campaign in celebration of UN Day on 24 October.

Through its broadcast and digital platforms, Multichoice has been the official African media supporter of the Pause Campaign since its launch in June 2020. The campaign, which aims to reach one billion people by the end of December 2020, intends to prevent the spread of damaging misinformation about the pandemic and encourages people to only share trusted and accurate science-based social media content.

“As a pan-African organisation, we are proud to be able to reach a mass audience and use our reach into 19.5 million African households to raise awareness on key issues relevant to the continent,” said Calvo Mawela, CEO of MultiChoice Group. “Supporting initiatives such as the Pause campaign as well as airing relevant and compelling educational and news content on our platforms aligns to our commitment to making an impact in the communities in which we operate.”

The Group continues its support in phase two which started this week. Students from the MultiChoice Talent Factory, the group’s development initiative that identifies and upskills Africa’s young storytellers, will create a 60-second advert encouraging viewers to #PledgetoPause before they share online or digital content.

“With Covid-19, the wrong information can kill. It is increasingly clear that we cannot successfully tackle the pandemic without also addressing online misinformation,” said Melissa Fleming, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications. “With the Pause campaign, we are trying to recreate a new social norm about how we share information. Each and every one of us can help break the chain of misinformation by pausing before we share. Pledge to Pause today.”

The UN has collaborated with ‘Project Everyone’ – a not-for-profit agency – to develop a documentary which puts the power of communications behind these global developmental goals, to accelerate progress towards a world where, within the next decade, extreme poverty has been eradicated, climate change is properly addressed, and injustice and inequality are unacceptable. As part of phase two, Multichoice will broadcast this internationally acclaimed documentary on its platforms.

Calvo Mawela, Chief Executive of MultiChoice Group.