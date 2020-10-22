Science and Technology University lecturer gets Senior Fellow award from the UK

The Higher Education Academy in the United Kingdom recently awarded the status of Senior Fellow to Dr Katherine Carter, in recognition of the achievements she made at the UK Professional Standards Framework.

Dr Carter holds the Coordinator of the Postgraduate Certificate in Higher Education position at the Namibia University of Science and Technology. She acknowledged Geoffrey Shakwa, her supervisor, for his mentorship and the support from colleagues at the Teaching and Learning Unit and the Faculty of Human Science.

In a statement this week, she told of her plans to share expertise through workshops for the university’s academic staff on how they can also receive this recognition.

Worldwide, there are currently 130,000 Higher Education Academy Fellows. The fellowship programme was developed as a standards framework in higher education that identifies the knowledge, skills and behaviour demonstrated in higher education.

The Senior Fellowship also demonstrates a personal and institutional commitment to professionalism in teaching and learning, through engagement in research, reflection and professional development.

Dr Katherine Carter receiving her certificate from her mentor and supervisor, Geoffrey Shakwa.