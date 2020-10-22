Select Page

Trade ministry visits public projects in Tsumeb

Posted by | Oct 23, 2020 |

Trade ministry visits public projects in Tsumeb

Hon Verna Sinimbo, the Deputy Minister of Industrialisation and Trade paid a courtesy visit to Tsumeb to familiarize herself with the progress made on the ongoing construction of the Tsumeb Industrial Park, to meet the Sida !Hanab Community and to visit the Tsumeb Open Market.

During the visit which took place on 19 October, Sinimbo encouraged those who trade informally to formalise their businesses and register with relevant institutions, like the Businesses and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) in order to enjoy the privileges and benefits that comes with legalising a business.

In attendance were Mayor Mathews Hangula of the Municipality of Tsumeb, Lebbius Tobias, Councillor for Tsumeb and other leaders of the local and regional authorities.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

NamPower to suspend power supply to local authorities, villages and some ministry departments

NamPower to suspend power supply to local authorities, villages and some ministry departments

4 July 2018

Pioneer private sector bonds placed in SA capital market

Pioneer private sector bonds placed in SA capital market

30 March 2017

SME owner takes advantage of tourism niche – offers authentic township culture

SME owner takes advantage of tourism niche – offers authentic township culture

26 June 2018

Andersen Global expands footprint in Namibia – Firm to collaborate with local partner

Andersen Global expands footprint in Namibia – Firm to collaborate with local partner

10 October 2019