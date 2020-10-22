National Council to resume next week

The National Council will resume its Session on 26 October to 5 November, to consider reports of the National Council Standing Committees.

The session will deal with other business referred to the council by the National Assembly.

Tousy Namiseb, Secretary to the National Council said that the National Council Session will abide to the COVID-19 regulations of social distancing, sanitizing of hands and temperature screening during its debates.

“As for coverage, the media gallery will only accommodate 10 media practitioners and 2 camera crew and radio service practitioners on the floor, therefore media practitioners intending to cover the National Council Session must contact our public relations practitioners,” Namiseb concluded.