Select Page

National Council to resume next week

Posted by | Oct 22, 2020 |

National Council to resume next week

The National Council will resume its Session on 26 October to 5 November, to consider reports of the National Council Standing Committees.

The session will deal with other business referred to the council by the National Assembly.

Tousy Namiseb, Secretary to the National Council said that the National Council Session will abide to the COVID-19 regulations of social distancing, sanitizing of hands and temperature screening during its debates.

“As for coverage, the media gallery will only accommodate 10 media practitioners and 2 camera crew and radio service practitioners on the floor, therefore media practitioners intending to cover the National Council Session must contact our public relations practitioners,” Namiseb concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Bank Windhoek adjusts interest rates

Bank Windhoek adjusts interest rates

19 June 2020

City Police head honcho suspended in serious misconduct probe

City Police head honcho suspended in serious misconduct probe

28 March 2018

Namibia renounces opening of consulates in occupied territories of Western Sahara

Namibia renounces opening of consulates in occupied territories of Western Sahara

25 February 2020

Aus and surroundings turn into kaleidoscope of desert flowers after the rains

Aus and surroundings turn into kaleidoscope of desert flowers after the rains

4 August 2020