Loini Eelu appointed as new Bank Windhoek Outapi Branch Manager

Posted by | Oct 22, 2020 |

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services James Chapman this week announced Loini Eelu as the Bank’s new Outapi Branch Manager, effective 12 October.

In her new role, Eelu will be accountable for the performance and overall running of the Outapi Branch and its sub-branches in Oshifo and Opuwo.

“She will be responsible for the leadership of the Branch by optimising resources and effectively managing risk to achieve the Bank’s objectives,” said Chapman.

Eelu’s journey with Bank Windhoek started in 2006 as an Enquiry Clerk at Ondangwa Branch. Over the years, she grew her banking operations proficiency as she worked as a teller, later on moving into the credit sphere as a Credit Clerk and Senior Credit Officer. In 2015, Eelu transferred to Omaruru Branch as its Credit Manager until her recent appointment. In 2019, she had an opportunity to stand in as Acting Branch Manager in Katima Mulilo for a month.

Eelu has completed several advanced bank-related training and management courses, including the Capricorn Group Management Development Programme (MDP) facilitated by the University of Stellenbosch Business School. A holder of a Bachelor of Technology in Business Administration from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Eelu is also currently enrolled for a Master of Business Administration course from the University of South Wales.

Chapman added that with her vast experience, especially in the credit domain, the Bank is confident that Eelu will add exceptional value to her new role as its Outapi Branch Manager.

“Her progress at Bank Windhoek shows that continuous professional development pays off. We wish her all the best as she starts this exciting journey as the new Outapi Branch Manager,” concluded Chapman.

 

