UNAM tests desalinated seawater bottling facility in Henties Bay

The University of Namibia installed a bottling facility at its solar power operated seawater desalination pilot plant to illustrate the wide range of possibilities that Namibia has if it could utilise the vast water resources along its 1,500 km coastline.

The 3000 litres per hour seawater-desalination pilot plant, which was commissioned in April 2019, is a joint initiative between the University of Namibia and the University of Turku in Finland, and was installed by Solar Water Solutions of Finland.

The water bottling project cost N$875,000. The financial contribution of the Royal Academy of Engineering to this project amounts to N$525,000, with the balance of N$350,000 financed by the University of Namibia.

Both facilities are based at the Sam Nujoma Campus in Henties Bay. The founding President, Dr Sam Nujoma inaugurated the water bottling facility on 16 October 2020.

At the same occasion, the university’s Chancellor, Dr Nangolo Mbumba also inaugurated a plantation with 400 olive trees which is irrigated by desalinated water.

Vice Chancellor Professor Kenneth Matengu said production of potable water from salt water is feasible, and growing of plants in the desert, especially olive trees that bear fruits and sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, is also achievable.

Founding President, Dr Sam Nujoma, trying out the desalinated water bottling technique.