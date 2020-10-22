Select Page

Government debt stands at N$106.1 billion at half-year mark – Finance Minister

Posted by | Oct 21, 2020 |

Government debt stands at N$106.1 billion at half-year mark – Finance Minister

The total government debt was N$106,1 billion at the half-year mark of 2020/21, Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi said while tabling the mid-term budget review in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Shiimi said the preliminary revenue for the six months for which the review is given stood at N$26 billion, while the half-year total expenditure execution, including expenditure commitments stood at N$35,8 billion, which is 51% revenue collected and 49% worth of expenditure covered.

He projected the budget deficit will reduce only to about 7.3% of GDP in 2021/22 and average around 5.9% of GDP over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework.

The minister acknowledged with this baseline policy scenario, the budget deficit is still relatively high and public debt as a percentage of GDP is projected to increase to 73.2% in 2021/22 and about 76.9% by 2023/24.

“To stabilize growth in public debt, timely reforms to bring about faster revenue-generating economic growth, expenditure-based reforms, revenue mobilization and non-debt creating alternative forms of financing are an indispensable policy intervention over the short and the medium term,” Shiimi said.

Shiimi said reshuffles had freed up a total amount of N$841,6 million. This consists of N$701,6 million from the operational budget and N$140 million from the development budget.

This amount will again be re-split between the development operational budgets and will see the operational budget losing N$140 million, to end up with the development budget.

The remaining N$601,1 million will be reshuffled within operations and be split between several ministries and state owned entities, which include the Health and Social Services Ministry, Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare., Electoral Commission of Namibia, Namibia Wildlife Resorts, TransNamib, Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, Home Affairs, Ministry of Defense and the Trade Ministry.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

From the Congo to Walvis Bay can work only if corruption at border posts is completely eradicated

From the Congo to Walvis Bay can work only if corruption at border posts is completely eradicated

6 December 2017

India honours 2016 pledge to Namibia – delivers 1000MT of rice

India honours 2016 pledge to Namibia – delivers 1000MT of rice

7 March 2018

Petroglyphic wild horse tears across the desert plains at Aus

Petroglyphic wild horse tears across the desert plains at Aus

19 June 2019

First barley trials yield positive results

First barley trials yield positive results

21 May 2012