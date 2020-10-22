Electoral Commission concludes nomination process for candidates – 93 independent candidates register for up-coming elections

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) this week successfully concluded the nomination process for the submission of candidate for the 2020 Regional council and Local Authority elections.

Theo Mujoro, Chief Electoral Officer at the ECN said they received nominations for all 121 Constituencies and 57 Local Authority areas for the elections which took place from 29 September to 16 October 2020.

“A total of 493 candidates are nominated for all constituencies, 93 are independent candidates, while 423 are male and 70 are female candidates,” he said.

According to Mujoro they received sole nominations for four constituencies, therefore in all four cases the candidates were declared duly elected by the respective Returning Officers in accordance with Section 82 (2) of the Electoral Act, Act No. 5 of 2014.

Furthermore he said 18 political parties and 13 associations will contest the various Local Authorities and further details concerning the local authority election nominations will be provided at a later stage as the verification process is still ongoing.

“We re currently busy with integrity checks of all the documentation received from respective Political Parties, Independent Candidates and Associations and a proclamation will be gazetted on 6 November 2020 containing the full names of political parties and their Candidates, Independent Candidates and Associations that will be contesting the 2020 Regional Council and Local Authority Election,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mujoro said that training of Regional Coordinators, Assistant Regional coordinators and Returning Officers for the 2020 Regional Council and Local Authority is scheduled for 23 to 26 October 2020 and 27 to 31 October 2020 respectively.

“The final voters register will be gazetted on6 November 2020, with special voting happening on 23 November while voting day is on 25 November 2020,” he concluded.