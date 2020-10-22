Select Page

Environment Investment Fund recognised for green-finance initiatives

Oct 21, 2020

The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia received a certificate of Merit at this year’s Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Awards and Certification ceremony, held at in Karlsruhe, Germany late last month.

The Fund was awarded for its success in long-term financing of projects that benefit local communities, protect the environment and ensure sustainable development.

Through initiatives such as the financial grants, concessional loans, green soft loans scheme, sponsorships and bursaries, the Fund mobilises funding for projects which promote the sustainable use of the environment and its natural resources.

Namibian Ambassador to Germany, Andreas Guibeb, upon receiving the award on behalf of the Fund alluded that as a country Namibia was the first country in the world to enshrine in its constitution the right to environmental protection in Article 95 of the Namibian Constitution and has since independence ensured that the issue of environmental protection and sustainable use of resources has been prevalent in all its developmental projects and goals such as the National Development Plan of Namibia.

The Fund further noted that this award represents their improved communications tools to their international stakeholders as this fully acknowledges that the Environment Investment Fund as an institution is capable of producing shareholder returns on investments, both through financial and environmental impact.

The Sustainable Finance Awards honours financial institutions and related organizations with significant contributions to the field of sustainable banking and finance.

 

 

 

Namibian Ambassador to Germany, Andreas Guibeb accepting the award from the Sustainable Finance Awards in Karlsruhe, Germany.

