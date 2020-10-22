Follow these links to find the five best regulated forex brokers for Namibians

Overview

Forex trading may seem daunting and intimidating to a lot of beginner traders, and the process involved with finding the right broker may be quite tedious but there are, however, numerous well-regulated Forex brokers which cater for Namibian traders.

There are a lot of factors to consider when choosing the right broker and ensuring that the broker is strictly regulated is one of the most important factors that Namibian traders need to consider.

The brokers on this list are not only well- and strictly regulated but offer some of the most competitive trading conditions in the industry.

Best Forex Brokers for Namibians:

1. XM

XM is a reputable and well-regulated ECN and STP broker with regulation and authorization with ASIC, CySEC, and IFSC in facilitating the trade of numerous financial instruments spread across a variety of asset classes.

When registering a live trading account from $5, Namibian traders have access to Forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and numerous other instruments which can be traded using XM’s competitive trading conditions and advanced trading platforms.

2. FXTM

FXTM is regulated by numerous entities such as CySEC, FCA, FSC, and FSCA in providing Namibian traders with a safe and secure trading environment where more than 250 financial instruments can be traded.

When registering a live trading account, traders can expect a minimum deposit from $10 and competitive trading conditions consisting of tight spreads, low commissions, leverage up to 1:300, and more.

3. Etoro

eToro is not only a well-regulated broker with ASIC, FCA, and CySEC, but is also the leading social trading platform and provider of trading signals and copy trading.

With a minimum deposit from US$200, Namibian traders can trade an array of financial instruments such as Forex, commodities, stocks, shares, and numerous others through eToro’s advanced proprietary trading platform.

4. Alpari

Alpari is a Mauritius-based STP and ECN Forex broker with regulation and authorization through FSC and FSA. Alpari has a global client base and offers traders with competitive trading conditions and comprehensive trading solutions.

Minimum deposits when registering a live trading account start from $5 and provides traders with access to numerous financial instruments, leverage up to 1:1000, variable spreads, low commissions from US$0, and the use of powerful trading platforms.

5. RoboForex

RoboForex is an award-winning Forex broker with strict regulation through IFSC in facilitating the trade of more than 9,400 financial instruments.

When registering a live trading account with RoboForex, Namibian traders can expect a minimum deposit from US$10, variable and tight spreads, low commission charges, and access to a variety of powerful trading platforms.

Final Thoughts

Namibian traders have a lot of options where regulated Forex brokers are concerned, especially when considering that more Forex brokers are making provision for traders from African countries, in addition to other countries in the world.