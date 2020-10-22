OM financially supports recruitment of COVID-19 medical workers

Insurance giant, Old Mutual Namibia this week handed over financial support of N$1.3 million to the National Disaster Fund geared at the temporary recruitment of medical workers to assist on the frontlines against COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds form part of Old Mutual’s N$5 million pledge towards the nation-wide efforts to help address some of the challenges posed by the pandemic, announced earlier this year.

Old Mutual also spent N$1.5 million and concluded the food supply roll-out to provide food supplies to 3 017 vulnerable people across all the 14 regions.

As initially pledged, an amount of N$2,7 million was used to scale up COVID-19 testing capacity of which N$1.7 million was used to acquire testing equipment to broaden the scale of testing. The machines and testing kits were procured at a value of N$1.781 million and delivered to the National Institute of Pathology in April this year.

The N$1 million was used to strengthen tracing capacity for effective tracing of COVID-19 exposed people. To that end, Old Mutual delivered 35 Dell laptops and 37 Samsung tablets to the Ministry of Health and Social Services in June 2020, procured at a total cost of N$998 030.46.

The company further provided premium relief support to severely affected customers in the form of additional and automatic premium holidays to over 4 000 customers. Equally, they extended premium contribution holidays to over 30 corporate funds.

“We are deeply aware of the critical work being done by all health essential service workers across the country as they continue to serve, care and protect our nation during this challenging time. In fact, these healthcare workers not only form a critical part of the overall essential services in the community but they are equally our customers, families and friends,” Ndangi Katoma, Marketing and Communications head at Old Mutual said.

Mr. I-Ben Nashandi, Executive Director, Prime Minister’s Office with Mr. Ndangi Katoma (right), Executive: Marketing, Communications and Customer Strategy, Old Mutual.