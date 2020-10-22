Ongoing low cost affordable houses project delivers more homes to struggling informal settlement communities

The City of Windhoek handed over eight affordable houses at Goreangab and Samora Machel Constituency in Windhoek recently.

The Governor of the Khomas Region, Laura McLeod-Katjirua said she was glad to witness another handover phase of the completed houses of the ongoing low cost affordable houses project.

She said that the project is aimed at upgrading the informal settlement under the auspices of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development with all its sub-national levels and urban actors in the region.

“We as the government regard home ownership as the cornerstone of a strong community and we agree that there is something permanent and extremely profound in owning a home, therefore base don this understanding and conviction we want to see the provision of this houses as a turning point to have shared responsibility in changing the face of the informal settlement,” she added.

She further highlighted that they want a people led upgrading of informal settlement where you effectively and actively partner with the government and all the urban actors to change the face of the informal settlement in the region

“You must receive this houses with open hearts and a clear given responsibility to play your active role to change the face of the informal settlement,” she urged the beneficiaries.