Blue Economy important to economic development – Commonwealth Secretariat called to support Namibia’s efforts

The Blue Economy is important to economic development and prosperity of all in the country, according to the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Nandi-Ndaitwah highlighted the importance of coordinating information and resources in the management of the post-COVID-19 era, and called on the Commonwealth Secretariat to support Namibia’s efforts in these areas, during her participation in a virtual Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting held last week.

The virtual meeting that spanned over half-a-day, reflected on the Commonwealth response to global challenges, including the COVID-19 recovery plan, namely economic recovery, multilateral response, health system response, innovation and security (including vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics) and strengthening the international health system.

The meeting acknowledged the impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of citizens and its contribution to violence, including, domestic violence, while condemning such violence, in line with the Commonwealth No More Campaign.

According to the ministry in a statement, climate change featured heavily in the discussion as Small Island States in particular emphasised the need for multilateral and coordinated support for building the capacity of climate vulnerable countries for adaptation and resilience. In this regard, accessibility and effectiveness of climate finance was brought to the fore.

Meanwhile, member countries reflected on practical ways the Commonwealth could build momentum towards COP26that is aimed at sharing experiences on the development of updated and ambitious National Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The Hon. DPM and Minister was accompanied in the virtual meeting by Jenelly Matundu, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Government Officials.