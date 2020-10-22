Hollard, Venture Media team up in a local tourism relief campaign

Hollard Namibia, in partnership with Venture Media’s ‘This is Namibia campaign’, officially launched a new tourism relief project this week.

The project, titled ‘This is Namibia for locals’, allows all Hollard MyLife, Personal and Farmers policyholders to apply for a travel voucher at a selection of lodges across the country to the value of up to N$ 2500.

The short-term insurer said the campaign aims to empower locals to see and discover their own country, while at the same time supporting the tourism industry by encouraging local travel.

According to the short-term insurer, Hollard MyLife, Personal and Farmers policyholders can use their policy numbers to apply via an online application system at locals.thisisnamibia.com. All applications will be verified by the team at Hollard, whereafter qualifying applicants will receive a travel voucher to the lodge they selected during the application process that will cover up to N$2 500 of their bill. They can then make a booking for their stay directly with the lodge and provide the lodge with their voucher for discount.

Furthermore they said a maximum of 1000 applicants will receive vouchers each month on a first come first serve basis.

The campaign is set to run until the end of January 2021 and vouchers will be valid until the end of March 2021. New clients to Hollard are also eligible to apply, but will only receive their voucher once they have paid their first month’s premium.

Meanwhile, ‘This is Namibia for localsforms’ part of Venture Media’s extensive ‘This is Namibiacampaign’, which is aimed at marketing Namibia as the ultimate travel destination both locally and internationally.