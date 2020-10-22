Communications regulator’s board members sign performance agreement

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) board members signed their performance agreements this week.

The signing of these performance and governance agreements was overseen by Hon Dr Peya Mushelenge, the Information and Communications Technology Minister, as a key CRAN stakeholder.

Mushelenge said the CRAN board should execute their duties with a sense of responsibility, fairness and transparency especially in the awarding of licences. “Act with a sense of responsibility to our country and nation,” he urged.

Heinrich Gaomab II, Chairperson of the Board of Directors promised that the board would strive to achieve higher quality service delivery and perform duties in good faith to ensure that the minister’s policy oversight comes to fruition.

The performance agreements are provided for the government to hold public servants accountable and maintain checks and balances on the affairs of the public services. They also set clear targets for ease of monitoring and evaluation of performance.