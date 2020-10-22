Select Page

Communications regulator’s board members sign performance agreement

Posted by | Oct 16, 2020 |

Communications regulator’s board members sign performance agreement

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) board members signed their performance agreements this week.

The signing of these performance and governance agreements was overseen by Hon Dr Peya Mushelenge, the Information and Communications Technology Minister, as a key CRAN stakeholder.

Mushelenge said the CRAN board should execute their duties with a sense of responsibility, fairness and transparency especially in the awarding of licences. “Act with a sense of responsibility to our country and nation,” he urged.

Heinrich Gaomab II, Chairperson of the Board of Directors promised that the board would strive to achieve higher quality service delivery and perform duties in good faith to ensure that the minister’s policy oversight comes to fruition.

The performance agreements are provided for the government to hold public servants accountable and maintain checks and balances on the affairs of the public services. They also set clear targets for ease of monitoring and evaluation of performance.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Leadership key to business success

Leadership key to business success

17 October 2014

Poiyah Media earns nomination at Global Start-up Awards

Poiyah Media earns nomination at Global Start-up Awards

9 September 2019

Gondwana programme equips employees with necessary skills to become bosses

Gondwana programme equips employees with necessary skills to become bosses

20 December 2019

Shikongo now at the helm of NEF

Shikongo now at the helm of NEF

21 October 2016