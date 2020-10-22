International women’s peace centre to be launched month end

The government is scheduled to launch an International Women’s Peace Centre in Windhoek, on 31 October, to further enhance the implementation of the United Nations’ Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.

This resolution was adopted in October 2000 under the Presidency of Namibia, during the country’s tenure on the UN Security Council.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) in a statement this week said, the Peace Centre intends to become an institute of excellence for mediation, inclusive peace-making and conflict prevention to support and ensure women’s contributions within Namibia, southern Africa, Africa and globally.

According to the ministry the centre will also look into the management of conflict both at the household community levels.

Meanwhile, MIRCO said it has planned a series of events during the month of October, and the public is invited to participate virtually through MIRCO’s Facebook Platform.