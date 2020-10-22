Development Bank donates classrooms to struggling school in Eenhana

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) donated a block of three classrooms valued at N$457,000, to the Sakaria H. Nghikembua Primary School in Oshikunde Constituency in Eenhana.

The school which has 152 learners, has been challenged by a shortage of classroom facilities.

Martin Inkumbi, Chief Executive Officer at DBN said they value education and see it as a fundamental for the development and progress of the human race.

He stated that the bank has a scorecard for development impact of projects that it undertakes and that education was highly rated on that scorecard.

According to Inkumbi learners of Sakaria Nghikembua and schools like it have a special significance to the bank.

“Although the school is challenged by its lack of facilities, its learners are its future assets and the profile of the school indicates that approximately 90% of the learners face socio-economic challenged,” he said.

In addition to the donation for Sakaria Nghikembua, DBN also made a substantial donation towards a school hall for Romanus Kamunoko Secondary in Rundu, upgrading of hostel facilities and repairs to a school damaged by flood.

Inkumbi meanwhile expressed pride in the bank’s track record of developing educational facilities.

“Among the large businesses and infrastructure projects we have financed over the years, there is a strand of finance for private schools as well as donations for pubic sector schools and educational initiatives,” he concluded.