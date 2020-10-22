Elizabeth Bay Mine operations set to resume at full capacity by the second quarter of 2021

Sperrgebiet Diamond Mining this week finalised the purchase of Elizabeth Bay Mine and its associated marine assets, with mining operations set to run at full capacity by the second quarter of 2021.

Sperrgebiet Diamond Mining this week on Thursday announced the finalisation if the transaction and is now in the process of reviewing the condition of the asset before they launch a refurbishment and further care and maintenance programme.

The miner will also make use of this time-frame to execute a clean-up and salvaging campaign while readying the plant for commissioning by the first quarter of 2021.

One of the directors of Sperrgebiet, Zacky Nujoma said the company’s focus will be to intensify value addition to make the mining sector more profitable.

He stated that their commitment to this project would not only end at exploration, mining, and processing but will also look at investing in downstream value addition opportunities such as collaboration with local jewellers to attract more tourists to Lüderitz. Stimulating the local economy will in turn, create job opportunities for the young people of this region.

General Manager of Sperrgebiet Diamond Mining, Paul Lombard, said they aim to embed a cost-effective and throughout-driven operational model with a fit for purpose structure with the mentality of optimizing each tonne of ore being processed through their facilities. He said the diamond resource, both onshore and offshore, remains with vast potential given the right strategic focus and organizational culture.

Speaking at the announcement event, Riaan Burger, the Chief Executive of Namdeb said “It is exactly 97 years since the mining license of Elizabeth Bay is being passed onto a new owner. Namdeb was very intentional in leaving the assets in good and trusting hands, a local Namibian business that is dedicated to Namibia and her people.”

Burger further stated that although Namdeb is no longer mining in the town, they will continue to have presence through its Contract Treatment Facility and will continue to contribute to the socio-economic development of nearby Lüderitz.