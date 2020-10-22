Select Page

US Embassy donates 4 vehicles to expand HIV care services to more regions

Oct 15, 2020

As part of  efforts to expand HIV services, the U.S. Embassy in Namibia recently provided two Toyota Hiluxes and two Toyota Land Cruisers valued at N$2.4 million to their NGO partner Development Aid from People to People (DAPP Namibia).

The four new vehicles will enable DAPP’s health care providers to expand comprehensive community-based HIV and TB services to Kunene, Erongo, Hardap, !Karas, Omaheke, and Otjozondjupa regions.

U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson further pledged continued support to Namibia to reach HIV epidemic control.

“95% of people with HIV know their status, 95% of people with HIV who know their status are on treatment and 92% of the people on treatment take their medications regularly and are virally suppressed. Those are high numbers, but we can’t stop now. We are working together to get them even higher so that we can proudly say Namibia has achieved HIV epidemic control,” Johnson said.

Since 2005, the U.S. government has invested nearly $1.6 billion USD in HIV programming in Namibia.

The new vehicles provided by the U.S. Embassy in Namibia to Development Aid from People to People (DAPP Namibia).

