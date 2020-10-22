Senior citizens spoilt by Windhoek City Municipality on special day

The City of Windhoek earlier this week celebrated International Day of Older Persons at Katutura Old Age Home (KOAH).

The municipality held a belated celebration of the day which is observed on 1 October every year, under the theme ‘Safeguarding our older persons during COVID-19 and beyond’.

Ananias Niizimba, Councillor at the City said despite their financial constraints, they commit themselves to provide support to older persons with basic services including subsidized bus services every month to improve their mobility.

“This pandemic has forced us to recognize older person’s contributions to their own health and the numerous roles they play in the awareness of the currently COVID-19 as well as future pandemics,” added Niizimba.

Niizimba explained that as part of their efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among the KOAH residents, they organized a workshop to teach residents the importance of wearing masks, washing and sanitizing of hands frequently and maintaining social distancing as part of the day’s activities.

The Old Age home owned by the City of Windhoek is managed by the Management Committee established by the Social Welfare Section, whose main aim is to provide accommodation to vulnerable persons on a subsidized price.