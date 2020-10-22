Select Page

Airlink reconnects flights between Namibia and South Africa

Following the lifting of travel restrictions that curtailed travel between Namibia and South Africa, privately-owned regional airline, Airlink, has reconnected the two countries with scheduled passenger air services between Windhoek to Cape Town and Walvis Bay to Johannesburg.

“Airlink is delighted to have re-established these vital air services that sustain the all-important trade, business, tourism and family ties between two very closely connected markets,” said Airlink CEO, Rodger Foster.

These services provide travelers with seamless connectivity with Airlink’s new services linking Johannesburg with Cape Town and also with Durban.

Over the coming few weeks, Airlink will also be resuming services to additional destinations throughout the SADC region.

Airlink’s Economy Class fares include a 20kg free economy class checked in luggage allowance plus a 15kg sporting equipment allowance.

 

