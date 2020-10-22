Sheep marketing industry reaches historical low

Statistics by the Meat Board of Namibia show that the total sheep marketing for the period 1 January 2020 to the end of August 2020 (in comparison with the same period in 2019) decreased by 56% in spite of producer prices that increased by 20%.

This downward tendency in sheep marketing was expected due to the scarce rainfall in the south of the country, policy insecurities and predation.

Meanwhile, sheep exports decreased by 52%, despite covering 65% of the sheep market shares. In total, only 270, 000 sheep were marketed during this period.

The Meat Board further indicated that the local abattoir market share could only maintain 35%. Interestingly, the price difference between the Namibian and Northern Cape abattoirs still exceeds N$5 per kg despite the free market environment that exists.

The total marketing, including the export of goats, decreased by 50% during this period in spite of an average price of N$34 per kg.