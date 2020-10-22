Select Page

Sheep marketing industry reaches historical low

Statistics by the Meat Board of Namibia show that the total sheep marketing for the period 1 January 2020 to the end of August 2020 (in comparison with the same period in 2019) decreased by 56% in spite of producer prices that increased by 20%.

This downward tendency in sheep marketing was expected due to the scarce rainfall in the south of the country, policy insecurities and predation.

Meanwhile, sheep exports decreased by 52%, despite covering 65% of the sheep market shares. In total, only 270, 000 sheep were marketed during this period.

The Meat Board further indicated that the local abattoir market share could only maintain 35%. Interestingly, the price difference between the Namibian and Northern Cape abattoirs still exceeds N$5 per kg despite the free market environment that exists.

The total marketing, including the export of goats, decreased by 50% during this period in spite of an average price of N$34 per kg.

 

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

