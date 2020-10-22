UNAM’s Corporate Social Responsibility wing receives cash donation from corporates

Old Mutual Namibia and Buffalo Financial Services donated N$20,000 to UNAM Cares at an event held last week.

The initiative which is the university’s Corporate Social Responsibility wing is committed to helping communities by focusing on five main pillar, which are humanitarian aid, education, health, innovation and environment.

Professor Kenneth Matengu, Vice Chancellor of UNAM, praised the initiative by the two institutions, lauding how these uncertain times have restricted collaboration and philanthropy.

“UNAM cares is not only about philanthropy, but about empowering communities to be self sustainable and engagements that will benefit from the cash received are more impactful than charity,” he explained.

Dr Rachel Freeman, UNAM Cares Lead and Senior Lecturer in the Social Work Department extended her gratitude to the two companies for their support and told the guest about the work UNAM Cares has been involved in over the course of the year, listing work in health, with specific reference to the fight against hepatitis-E earlier in the year and not COVID-19.

Ashanti Manetti, Marketing Manager for Old Mutual explained that in the 100 years of doing business in Namibian, they have been a responsible corporate citizen, who cares about the community within which they operate. “We choose to believe that we are certain friends in uncertain times,” she remarked.