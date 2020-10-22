Select Page

UNAM’s Corporate Social Responsibility wing receives cash donation from corporates

Posted by | Oct 13, 2020 |

UNAM’s Corporate Social Responsibility wing receives cash donation from corporates

Old Mutual Namibia and Buffalo Financial Services donated N$20,000 to UNAM Cares at an event held last week.

The initiative which is the university’s Corporate Social Responsibility wing is committed to helping communities by focusing on five main pillar, which are humanitarian aid, education, health, innovation and environment.

Professor Kenneth Matengu, Vice Chancellor of UNAM, praised the initiative by the two institutions, lauding how these uncertain times have restricted collaboration and philanthropy.

“UNAM cares is not only about philanthropy, but about empowering communities to be self sustainable and engagements that will benefit from the cash received are more impactful than charity,” he explained.

Dr Rachel Freeman, UNAM Cares Lead and Senior Lecturer in the Social Work Department extended her gratitude to the two companies for their support and told the guest about the work UNAM Cares has been involved in over the course of the year, listing work in health, with specific reference to the fight against hepatitis-E earlier in the year and not COVID-19.

Ashanti Manetti, Marketing Manager for Old Mutual explained that in the 100 years of doing business in Namibian, they have been a responsible corporate citizen, who cares about the community within which they operate. “We choose to believe that we are certain friends in uncertain times,” she remarked.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

US$1.5 million from Japan

US$1.5 million from Japan

13 May 2013

De Rust farm community, wildlife handed lifeline by Landy owners and partners

De Rust farm community, wildlife handed lifeline by Landy owners and partners

2 April 2019

Learners excel at science fair

Learners excel at science fair

29 July 2016

Caprivi’s youngest learners start school year with support from local lodge

Caprivi’s youngest learners start school year with support from local lodge

22 January 2020