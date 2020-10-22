Stiff penalties for non-compliance of COVID-19 public, environmental health Act still in play – Minister warns

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula on Monday reiterated that the country’s Public and environmental health Act which is currently in force, prescribes stiff penalties for non-compliance, hence citizens have to comply irrespective of the circumstances.

“Social distancing, wearing of masks, hand washing and sanitizing are important tools in preventing the transmission of COVID-19,” Shangula said during a daily update

Shangula said the magic number for public gatherings remains 50 persons, as he urged service providers in hair saloons, in public transport, in public offices to practice and maintain the safety measures to prevent the further spread of the virus.

“Of the cases 53 recorded cases today, 40 cases are from Windhoek. Twenty-three of them are from Correctional facilities. We advise that the congestion in the correctional facilities receive due attention from management and everybody the above measures,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Namibia’s cumulative total now stands at 11,989 of which 9,913 cases have recovered, while 129 deaths have occurred.