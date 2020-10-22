Feeding scheme in Omaheke and Zambezi regions receives boost from FNB

FNB Namibia recently handed over 260 aprons for the parental community members who volunteer on a rotational basis to prepare and serve meals daily to learners in the Omaheke and Zambezi regions as part of the National Schools Feeding programme.

Revonia Kahivere, CSI Manager at FirstRand Namibia Holdings said that FNB passionately believes that every child deserves an education in order to give them a head start in life and possibly uplift them from challenging circumstances.

Over the past five years the FNB through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation contributed more than N$24 million towards skills and capacity building as well as education and financial literacy. Supported initiatives cover the whole education continuum from early childhood development (ECD) to primary and secondary schooling, tertiary education and workplace readiness.

“The support handed over here today, falls into this category as we aim to contribute towards a happy, healthy and educated nation.”

“We know that an economy cannot hope to grow without an educated workforce and in response, we – as part of our sponsorship programmes – also focus on systemic education initiatives, including feeding schemes. A healthy mind is free to thrive better in a healthy body,”Kahivere added.

She thanked the volunteers for tirelessly working to feed the school children and expressed her gratitude towards the Ministry for this programme, thereby enabling our youngsters to learn and enjoy school with a meal.

Esther Goagoses, Director National Heritage & Culture Programmes advised that more than 430 000 learners in about 1530 primary and combined schools receive a mid-morning meal at school every day through the Namibian School Feeding Programme.

“This programme contributes to the attainment of key educational objectives, including increased enrolment, improved attendance, retention, performance and concentration in class, when short-term hunger is relieved. As a safety net and nutrition-sensitive programme, the school feeding programme also has the potential to contribute to some socio-economic outcomes,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Wantenaar, Deputy Director Programme Quality Asssurance Omaheke Region, thanked FNB on behalf of both the Omaheke and Zambezi regions for the kind gesture.

From left to right: Loide Kapenda, Chief Education Officer: Programmes & Quality Assurance, Zambezi Region; Constance D. Wantenaar, Deputy Director Programme Quality Assurance, Omaheke Region; Esther Goagoses, Director National Heritage & Culture Programmes; Revonia Kahivere, Corporate Social Investment Manager, FirstRand Namibia; Filemon Nangolo, Deputy Director Management Planning Appraisal and Training.