First-timers appointed as new Road Fund Administration board of directors

The Minister of Finance, Ipumbu Shiimi on Friday announced the new Board of Directors of the Road Fund Administration who will take office for the next three years, with effect from 01 October 2020 to 30 September 2023.

The appointed members were selected in consultation with the Ministry of Public Enterprises as per the provisions of the Public Enterprises Governance Act, 2019 (Act No. 1 of 2019).

The new board members are as follows: Dr. Emma Haiyambo (Chairperson) Economist, Previous Board Experience (DBN); Director of Strategic Communications & Financial Markets Development (BON); James Mnyupe Chartered Accountant, Presidential Economic Advisor; Isdor Angula Head: Human Capital (Standard Bank Namibia); Oshoveli Hivelua, Civil Engineer: Consulting Engineer (Tulipamwe Investments) and Melanie Tjijenda, ICT Specialist, Previous Board experience, Director of Quality Assurance, Standards, Skills Development and Coordination (OPM).

According to the ministry all of the members were appointed for the first time to this Board and their main functions are to oversee the strategic scorecard of the Road Fund Administration and to implement the mandate of this critical institution.

Shiimi meanwhile, commended the outgoing board under the leadership of Penda Ithindi for the good service they have rendered for the past three years which resulted in the strengthening

of the Fund financial position and its impact on the economy.

Furthermore he congratulated the new board members and pledged continued support to RFA in fulfilling its mandate.

The Road Fund Administration Act mandates the RFA to manage a road user charging system for expenditure on the national road infrastructure.

“The selection of the new board was done on the basis of their expertise and relevance to the sector, and I am confident that they will be able to take the Fund to new heights,” Shiimi concluded.